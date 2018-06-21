English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.
The new S60 is the first Volvo car made in the U.S. is also the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel engine.
2019 Volvo S60. (Image: Volvo)
Volvo Cars, the Swedish car maker, has revealed the new S60 mid-size premium sports sedan at the company’s first U.S. manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The company has also inaugurated the new Charleston plant officially. The new S60 is the first Volvo car made in the U.S. and is also the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel engine.
“The new S60 is one of the most exciting Volvo cars we’ve ever made,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “It is a true driver’s car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars.”
2019 Volvo S60 is the 1st car to roll-out from U.S. plant. (Image: Volvo)
In 2017 Volvo Cars was the first global car maker to announce its strategy that from 2019 all new models will be electrified. Two turbo-charged and super-charged plug-in hybrid petrol engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp.
In a first for the segment, customers can access the new S60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access with no down payment via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.
The new S60 shares Volvo Cars’ own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system with the new V60 premium mid-size estate, as well as the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and XC60. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.
2019 Volvo S60 cabin. (Image: Volvo)
The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.
The optional Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further enhances safety for people inside and outside the car.
Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.
Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.
Also Watch
“The new S60 is one of the most exciting Volvo cars we’ve ever made,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “It is a true driver’s car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars.”
2019 Volvo S60 is the 1st car to roll-out from U.S. plant. (Image: Volvo)
In 2017 Volvo Cars was the first global car maker to announce its strategy that from 2019 all new models will be electrified. Two turbo-charged and super-charged plug-in hybrid petrol engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp.
In a first for the segment, customers can access the new S60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access with no down payment via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.
The new S60 shares Volvo Cars’ own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system with the new V60 premium mid-size estate, as well as the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and XC60. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.
2019 Volvo S60 cabin. (Image: Volvo)
The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.
The optional Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further enhances safety for people inside and outside the car.
Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.
Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts Kane versus Messi in Final
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Completes Final Schedule of Aanand L Rai Film, Shares a Lovely Post
- Ahmed Shehzad Reportedly Fails Dope Test, Could Face 3-month Ban