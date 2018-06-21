2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.

2019 Volvo S60 is the 1st car to roll-out from U.S. plant. (Image: Volvo)

2019 Volvo S60 cabin. (Image: Volvo)

Volvo Cars, the Swedish car maker, has revealed the new S60 mid-size premium sports sedan at the company’s first U.S. manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The company has also inaugurated the new Charleston plant officially. The new S60 is the first Volvo car made in the U.S. and is also the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel engine.“The new S60 is one of the most exciting Volvo cars we’ve ever made,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “It is a true driver’s car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars.”In 2017 Volvo Cars was the first global car maker to announce its strategy that from 2019 all new models will be electrified. Two turbo-charged and super-charged plug-in hybrid petrol engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp.In a first for the segment, customers can access the new S60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access with no down payment via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.The new S60 shares Volvo Cars’ own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system with the new V60 premium mid-size estate, as well as the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and XC60. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.The optional Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further enhances safety for people inside and outside the car.Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.