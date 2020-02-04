2020 Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 1.56 Crore
The 2020 Audi A8 L will rival the likes of Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.
Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India at the Launch of Audi A8 L.
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched the fourth generation of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L 55 TFSI in India. The Audi A8 L gets a 3.0L petrol engine, generates 340hp and 500 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100 in 5.7 seconds. In its fourth generation, the new Audi A8 L provides a new design language, an innovative touchscreen operating concept, host of luxury features and infotainment options. Price starts at Rs 1.56 Crore onwards (ex-showroom).
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new A8 L marks the dawn of a new design era for brand Audi.The car is sophisticated, technology and feature rich. We have fundamentally re-engineered the Audi A8 L in its fourth generation – it now boasts larger dimensions and is heavily customizable. We want customers to customizetheir car keeping in mind their likes and requirements and are confident that the new Audi A8 L will witness the same success that its predecessors have enjoyed in the country.”
Dimension-wise, the car will 5,302 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and 1,488 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,128mm. Speaking of features, the car will get a host of modern additions in the form of the company’s Virtual Cockpit system, heated seat with massage functions, matrix LED headlamps, twin touchscreen display Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and more.
On the inside, the car will come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and level 3 autonomous driving technology. A second touchscreen display on the console of the centre-tunnel is used to operate the climate control and convenience features, as well as enter texts through handwriting recognition.
In international markets, the Audi A8 L gets multiple engine options. However, in India, the car will only come with a V6 3.0 TFSI motor generating 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. This is alongside a 48V mild-hybrid technology that can coast at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h with the engine off allowing the Audi A8 L to travel with zero emissions for up to 40 seconds.
In terms of safety, the Audi A8 L will get 8 Standard airbags which optionally upgradeable to 10 airbags with 2 central airbags for additional protection, drives modes, auto park assist, ABS with EBD, ESC and more. The car will rival the likes of Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thappad Will Make You See Things That Were Taken for Granted in a Relationship, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Poco X2 Launching in India Tomorrow: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More