2020 Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 1.56 Crore

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched the fourth generation of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L 55 TFSI in India. The Audi A8 L gets a 3.0L petrol engine, generates 340hp and 500 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100 in 5.7 seconds. In its fourth generation, the new Audi A8 L provides a new design language, an innovative touchscreen operating concept, host of luxury features and infotainment options. Price starts at Rs 1.56 Crore onwards (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new A8 L marks the dawn of a new design era for brand Audi.The car is sophisticated, technology and feature rich. We have fundamentally re-engineered the Audi A8 L in its fourth generation – it now boasts larger dimensions and is heavily customizable. We want customers to customizetheir car keeping in mind their likes and requirements and are confident that the new Audi A8 L will witness the same success that its predecessors have enjoyed in the country.”

Dimension-wise, the car will 5,302 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and 1,488 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,128mm. Speaking of features, the car will get a host of modern additions in the form of the company’s Virtual Cockpit system, heated seat with massage functions, matrix LED headlamps, twin touchscreen display Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and more.

On the inside, the car will come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and level 3 autonomous driving technology. A second touchscreen display on the console of the centre-tunnel is used to operate the climate control and convenience features, as well as enter texts through handwriting recognition.

In international markets, the Audi A8 L gets multiple engine options. However, in India, the car will only come with a V6 3.0 TFSI motor generating 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. This is alongside a 48V mild-hybrid technology that can coast at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h with the engine off allowing the Audi A8 L to travel with zero emissions for up to 40 seconds.

In terms of safety, the Audi A8 L will get 8 Standard airbags which optionally upgradeable to 10 airbags with 2 central airbags for additional protection, drives modes, auto park assist, ABS with EBD, ESC and more. The car will rival the likes of Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.

