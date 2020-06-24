2020 Audi RS 7 Sportback Bookings Commence at Rs 10 Lakh in India, Deliveries in August

Audi has announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback. Deliveries of the performance model will commence from August 2020 and can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 10 Lakhs.

Exclusivity, customization and personalization are key to the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback. Customers can book their Audi RS 7 Sportback online or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we commence bookings for the much-awaited Audi RS 7 Sportback in India. This second-generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India’s performance car buyers. The Sportback shape give the Audi RS 7 Sportback its unique identity. Of course, the beating heart of the Audi RS 7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 600hp, and enables a 0-100kph time of just 3.6 seconds. I can’t wait for customers to experience the might of the all-new Audi RS 7Sportback."

Powering the Audi RS 7 Sportback is a V8 twin-turbo: 4.0-litre TFSI Quattro producing a 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The Audi RS 7 Sportback will be imported via the CBU route.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “In addition to visiting our completely sanitized dealerships, customers can visit the official website and experience the car in Augmented Reality. Through Augmented Reality and the 360-degree product visualizer, customers can view the inside and outside of the Audi RS 7 Sportback which offers immense scope of exclusivity and customization.”