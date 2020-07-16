2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Launched in India at Rs 1.94 Crore

Audi, has launched the all-new RS 7 Sportback in India at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). The car is now available as a wide-bodied five-seater and showcases improved performance along with a mild hybrid system. Deliveries for the car will commence in August 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India – a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary quattro all-wheel drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS 7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.”

Offered with five seats for the first time, customers can personalize their Audi RS 7 Sportback from a wide menu of trim and equipment options.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon further added, “With the Audi RS 7 Sportback our customers can experience the most dynamic side of Audi. As a brand, we are focused on bringing exciting products for our customers and I am happy to share that the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback isn’t the only RS model scheduled for 2020.”

The all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback can hit 100kph in 3.6 seconds. Under the hood is a V8 twin-turbo: 4.0L TFSI petrol heart that produces 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque along with a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (COD) technology. RS adaptive air suspension is standard and Audi’s quattro system is always at hand to provide traction in all conditions.

To enable customers to explore the bevy of features available, Audi India offers an Augmented Reality experience, a first of its kind. Customers can visit the official website and use the 360° Product Visualizer to explore all the latest features and customization options.

Customers can also book the Audi RS 7 Sportback online or head to their nearest Audi India dealership. Additionally, all customization and personalization needs can be catered to by any Audi India dealership.

Audi India has ensured all dealerships and workshops are completely sanitized twice a day with adequate safety measures rolled out across processes.