2020 Auto Expo to be held on February 7 in Greater Noida

The upcoming edition of India’s largest auto show will be held on February 7, 2020, to February 12, 2020. Like the previous editions of the show, the venue for next year’s expo has been set at the India Expo mart in Greater Noida.

Auto manufacturers are currently facing an imminent decline in sales alongside other factors such as the upcoming BS-VI norms that have cost a huge amount of money for all. This could have a direct impact on the expenditure planned by automakers in the coming months. However, companies including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen and Skoda is expected to put up a strong show.

Major models that are to arrive at the 2020 Auto Expo include the production-spec Tata H2X as well as Volkswagen and Skoda’s SUV for India; the next-generation Hyundai Creta could also make its debut at the show.