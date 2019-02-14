2020 BMW 7-Series Based Alpina B7 Gets Refreshed V8, 330 Km/Hr Top Speed

BMW has announced that the B7 is getting the Alpina treatment for 2019 with a higher top speed and advanced driving assistant safety systems. Since BMW unveiled the facelifted 7 Series with a set of larger-than-life kidney grilles, it was clear that German tuning company Alpina -- which creates exclusive vehicles for "automotive gourmets" -- would be adding its own luxurious flair to the model in no time, and recently, the companies announced the 2020 BMW Alpina-edition B7 right on schedule.While this souped-up model sports the same 4.4-litre V8 engine with Bi-Turbo charging as the previous generation Alpina B7 does, it's been enhanced to bring the top speed up to 205 mph from 194 mph and shortens the 0 mph to 60 mph acceleration time to 3.6 seconds from 3.7 seconds thanks to a new cooling system and engine management software. Basically, regarding powertrain, the output is identical to that of the 7 Series M760i trim, except that the M760i is powered by a V12.The Alpina B7 trim comes standard with additional automated driver assist systems to enhance safety and overall driver comfort including Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview, Dynamic Damper Control, and Active Driving Assistant Professional which can monitor driver blind spots, offer frontal collision warnings, and provide speed limit information.When the Alpina-trimmed 7 Series launches during Q3 of this year, it's expected to start around $141,700, almost $60,000 more than that standard 7 Series starting MSRP; however, if you're debating between this model and the M760i and care mostly about the performance, this price is a steal.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.