2020 BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R to Come With EMI Schemes Starting at Rs 4,500 per Month

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the 2020 BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R, BMW Motorrad India has announced that the motorcycles will be offered with EMI schemes starting at Rs 4,500 per month. Being offered as part of the BMW Bullet Plan, the company says that the loans can be pre-approved before the launch of the motorcycles at an attractive rate.

BMW Motorrad India had also announced recently the start of bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS – the two largest selling premium motorcycles from the BMW Motorrad stable in India. The bookings for the BS-VI version of these motorcycles started from September 1, 2020, and can be done through BMW Motorrad’s dealerships or through the company’s website.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales.

The motorcycles are expected to come with an updated design in the form of new body graphics and colour options. Both the motorcycles will also debut with new LED daytime running lights to up their premium quotient. As of now, there has been no indication of the pricing of these motorcycles but expect them to get a price hike as they will be meeting stricter BS-VI emission norms.