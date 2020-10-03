2020 BMW G 310 GS Unveiled, to Launch in India on October 8

BMW Motorrad India has officially unveiled the G 310 GS adventure motorcycle ahead of its scheduled launch in the country which is set to take place on October 8, 2020. The new G 310 GS will be BS-Vi emission norm compliant and, as can be seen from the image, comes with some changes as compared to the outgoing model. The company had started accepting bookings for the motorcycle on September 1, 2020.

What’s evident right away is that the baby GS will come with cosmetic changes. This includes the frame of the motorcycle is now painted in red as opposed to black that the BS-IV model had. Other than that, the base colour of the motorcycle is now black instead of white or silver like before and the ‘GS’ logo on the fuel tank has been increased in size and the beak also sports a ‘Rallye’ sticker.

Another change will be the new headlamp unit which now has a beam of LED daytime running light running horizontally through the middle.

That’s all that can be deduced from the official images of the G 310 GS and more about the motorcycle will be known on the day of its launch. However, we can expect the motorcycle to continue with the same 312.2cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and liquid-cooling that also does duty on the TVS Apache RR 310.

Also Watch:

We will have to wait and see whether the motorcycle carries over the features similar to the Apache to the BS-VI model or not, features like Ride-by-wire, riding modes and a TFT instrument console.