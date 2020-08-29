2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS-VI Bookings to Start in India from September 1

BMW Motorrad India has announced the start of bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS – the two largest selling premium motorcycles from the BMW Motorrad stable in India. The bookings for the BS-VI version of these motorcycles will start from September 1, 2020. The bookings for these motorcycles can be done through BMW Motorrad’s dealerships or through the company’s website.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad India has built a very robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. With the BMW G 310 bikes, thousands of riding enthusiasts have entered the premium world of BMW Motorrad to explore riding in a completely different way. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads.”

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales.

The motorcycles are expected to come with an updated design in the form of new body graphics and colour options. Both the motorcycles will also debut with new LED daytime running lights to up their premium quotient. As of now, there has been no indication of the pricing of these motorcycles but expect them to get a price hike as they will be meeting stricter BS-VI emission norms.