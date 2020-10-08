2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 2.45 Lakh

BMW has launched the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India. The naked streetfighter comes in at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while its off-road twin comes in at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS now feature a full-LED headlight and LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights. The new LED headlight connections eliminate any light cone vibrations on uneven roads.

Both, the clutch lever and the handbrake lever are now adjustable in four stages. Like its predecessor, the new version also have a few high-end details such as the standard upside-down fork, quality materials, supplementary fittings and excellent workmanship all reflect the finest within the segment.

Also Watch:

The new BMW G 310 R features a ‘Style Sport’ color scheme in which special Limestone metallic color combines with red rims and a red frame to create a bold, sporty appearance. Similarly, the new BMW G 310 GS features an exclusive color scheme with ‘Style Rallye’ effect. Here, the red frame combines with Kyanite Blue metallic color to showcase the dynamic GS genes. The new BMW G 310 GS has another special ‘40 Years GS’ edition color scheme. It is based on a famous historical model from BMW GS history - the R 100 GS. This edition comes with basic cosmic black color and yellow graphics on tank side panels.

In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic color. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle, enhancing the modern look.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have a newly developed BS-VI engine. It is a 313-cc water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts with electronic fuel injection. The engine delivers 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. BMW claims that the engine is its backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees, making it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 50 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox The slipper clutch with self-reinforcement provides precise actuation and smooth downshifts.

The newly introduced ‘Ride by Wire’ system passes on the rider’s commands directly from a sensor on the twist grip to the engine control system resulting in even finer control and improved throttle response. Thanks to the electromotive throttle controller, automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine.

The suspension has a torsionally stiff, highly robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front-wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a directly mounted spring strut.

The high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) ensures efficient deceleration and short braking distances. The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large display that offers excellent clarity and a range of information.