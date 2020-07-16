2020 BMW S 1000 XR Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 20.90 Lakh

BMW has launched the new 2020 S 1000 XR motorcycle in India at Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new iteration is priced significantly higher than its predecessor which was on sale for Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the rest of the manufacturer’s models in India, the S 1000 XR will arrive at our shores via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. Bookings for the motorcycle have also commenced with deliveries to follow soon.

In its 2020 avatar, the S 1000 XR gets plenty of changes that come in the form of heavily revised styling, new electronics, and updated mechanicals. In terms of design, the motorcycle ditches its signature asymmetrical headlights for sleeker symmetrical one. The latest version also boasts of a 6.5-inch colour screen that comes with Bluetooth connectivity, and four riding modes including Road, Rain, Dynamic and Pro.

Also Watch:

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets new features like six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean sensitive traction control, cruise control, drag torque control, bi-directional quickshifter, hill assist, wheelie control and more.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by a an electronically adjustable, semi-active setup. Powering the motor cycle is a BS-VI compliant 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that outputs 162 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque which peaks at 9,250 rpm.