2020 BS-VI Honda WR-V Facelift Launched in India at Rs 8.49 Lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd. has launched the New Honda WR-V with tweaked exteriors styling, enriched interiors and BS-6 compliant engines in both Petrol & Diesel. Prices for the car starts at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SV variant and goes up to Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VX variant.

The new Honda WR-V’s comes with a solid wing chrome grille, new advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamps, new advanced LED fog lamps and new LED rear combination lamps. Also new are the R16 Dual Tone Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Louver type Front Grille and Shark Fin Antenna.

The interiors of the New WR-V offer a spacious, comfortable cabin with New & Exclusively Designed Premium Seat Upholstery with Emboss & Mesh design and get additional Chrome Accents to add to the premium look of the cabin.

The BS-6 compliant Petrol variant of the New WR-V is powered by 1.2L i-VTEC Petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 90PS at 6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm at 4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s advanced 5-speed manual transmission delivering acclaimed fuel efficiency of 16.5 km/l as per test data.

The BS-6 compliant Diesel variant of New WR-V is powered by the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine of Earth Dream Technology series and delivers the best combination of excellent fuel economy of 23.7 km/l and a maximum power of 100ps at 3600 rpm with a max torque of 200 Nm at 1750 rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda's original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF.

Honda WR-V features advanced equipment like the One-touch Electric Sunroof, Auto AC with touchscreen control panel, Multi Information Combimeter with ECO ASSIST™ Ambient Rings, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel with Audio, Voice, Handsfree and Cruise Control Switches, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, One Push Start/Stop Button with White and Red illumination & Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote.

The 17.7 cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of advanced functionality like in-built Satellite-Linked Turn-by-Turn navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony & Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

Safety features in the new WR-V come in the form of Dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger, Standard Anti-lock brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Multi-View (Normal, Wide and Top Down view) Rear camera with Guidelines, Rear parking Sensor, Rear Windshield Defogger, ECU Immobiliser System, Driver Side Window One touch up/down operation with pinch guard, impact mitigating front headrests, pedestrian injury mitigation technology – all are offered as standard in the New WR-V.

The Honda WR-V is available with a choice of 6 colour options: Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.