2020 Dakar Rally: ASO Announces Route Details In Saudi Arabia

After exploring South America for over a decade, the Dakar Rally will now be moving to Saudi Arabia for 2020 in a massive move for the motorsport series. A month after finalising the venue, the organisers have now presented the route for the 2020 season which will be held in Asia for the first time. The event will kick off on January 5, 2020, in Jeddah before it concludes on January 17 in Al-Qiddiya after 12 stages and 9000kms. Evident from the terrain of the region, the next season will buoy new challenged in the sand dunes as the participants will tackle the Rub’ al Khali desert, much like what we saw this year.Speaking on the new route, Dakar Rally director, David Castera said, "Africa, South America... and now Asia. The third chapter of its history is particularly fascinating and exciting for a race focused on exploration like the Dakar. I got to experience these shudders of anticipation myself 25 years ago, when I first rode into the Sahara with my hands on the handlebar. I am now embarking on a new adventure in the Middle East from the nerve centre of the organising teams."He also added, "Here, in the largest state in the region, we can let our imagination run riot with the infinite possibilities for a tough, balanced and varied course. The sporting challenge that we are putting together for the 42nd edition will tap the full potential of this vast country and its mosaic of deserts, mountains, canyons, valleys and coastal landscapes. Whatever their origins and whatever their objectives, all Dakar competitors and crews have one thing in common: their yearning to tread where no-one has ever tread before. Their audacity will show the way on the tracks and dunes of Saudi Arabia."Reports suggest that Dakar’s organizers ASO have signed a five-year deal with the Saudi Arabian Government for conducting the event. At the outset, the rally is expected to be restricted to Saudi Arabia. However, we could see the organisers making it a multi-country event in the Middle East in the near future.