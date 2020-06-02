2020 Datsun redi-GO Launched in India at Rs 2.83 Lakh, Gets Updated Design and Features

Datsun has announced the launch of the new redi-GO in India at a starting price tag of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new redi-GO brings a heavy update to the exterior styling and adds new features to bring it up to date in terms of design and features. It now comes with things like L-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRL), sleek headlamps with silver accents, LED fog lamps, 14-inch wheels with a dual-tone wheel cover, LED tail-lamps, and updated door trim with fabric.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility.”







The new Datsun redi-GO comes with an impressive 187mm ground clearance and, as per the company, class-leading rear knee room comfort which is equivalent to a compact sedan. The new redi-GO is also claimed to offer a best-in-class approach and departure angle for a confident driving experience on Indian roads.

(Photo: Datsun India)

On the inside, there is a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition and also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dash has been updated too as it now gets a dual-tone finish.

On the safety front, the redi-GO will come with rear seat belts with a retractive function, dual airbags and a rearview camera for parking.

(Photo: Datsun India)

Datsun has launched the redi-GO in six variants. These include four variants for the 800cc engine-powered model which gets a manual transmission, namely – D, A, T, and T(O). Then, there are two variants for the 1000cc engine powered model which gets a choice of either a manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.

Additionally, Datsun is also providing a two years/unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at a price of Rs 1850. Buyers will also receive a free roadside assistance subscription for two years.

