2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 First Look Review at EICMA 2019: Watch Video

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is one of the most powerful motorcycles in the world and it is also a streetfighter! We get our hands on the latest Ducati at EICMA 2019.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:November 14, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 First Look Review at EICMA 2019: Watch Video
Ducati V4 Streetfighter. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

One of the most powerful street-naked motorcycles in the world made its way to EICMA 2019 and it is the biggest launch from the house of Ducati this year. This one is a truly menacing machine so let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer.

WATCH VIDEO:

What this is the Ducati Streetfighter V4, and if the name sounds similar to an already existing motorcycle, well that’s because Ducati already has a V4, the Panigale V4. So what the Streetfighter essentially is, is the Panigale V4 which has been stripped of its fairings, given a higher, wider handlebar to help it have the streetfighter riding position and styling that screams Ducati from a mile away and looks like one of the best-looking streetfighter motorcycles on the planet.

It too has the mad 1103cc V4 engine from Ducati that makes 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque but gets a different engine mapping and final ratio that is supposed to make the streetfighter feel more torquey than the Panigale V4. And with the Akrapovic exhaust, the power goes up to a mind-blowing 220 hp and 130 Nm of torque and it also brings the weight down by 6 kilos.

Add to that the insane amount of electronic rider aids, most of which are lean-sensitive. For example, you get anti-wheelie, slide control, quick shifter, auto-blipper, multi-stage traction control and engine braking control and so much more. And all of this set through the 5-inch colour TFT screen which shows pretty everything that the rider would need to know.

So yes, it gets raw power and ample tech on board to help you make the most of it and when you combine both of these, you have one of the most capable streetfighters in the world.

And lastly, the styling. Well, it’s a Ducati, so it gets everything right from the word go. The V4 streetfighter gets the low-nose high-tail stance and with the minimalistic headlamps, it just makes the motorcycle look beefier. And of course, there are winglets too to avoid it taking off into the atmosphere. Will it come to India? Well, given the success of the Panigale V4 in India, this one will certainly come here as well. Expect it to reach our shores sometime in mid-2020.

