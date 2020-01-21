2020 Ford EcoSport BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 8.04 Lakh

Ford has launched the 2020 Ford EcoSport with updated, Bharat Stage VI emission norm compliant petrol & diesel engines at prices starting from Rs 8.04 lakh & Rs 8.54 lakh respectively.

“Ford is committed to offering products & technologies our customers want & value -- including our best-in-class diesel engines – at almost the same price,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With the continuation of its entire range, Ford EcoSport will be the vehicle of choice for all compact SUV customers and meet their diverse needs.”

The 2020 EcoSport is powered by a BS-VI compliant 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and 215 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is available with five-speed manual transmission.

The line-up will also include Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ti-VCT petrol engine that delivers 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will continue to be paired with both five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.

“The 3-year standard warranty on 2020 EcoSport is a testament of our continuous localization efforts and commitment to deliver even greater value to our customers. Thanks to these efforts, not only has Ford been able to absorb a large part of investments on upgrading engines to new emission norms, but also strengthen our compact SUVs compelling proposition with an extended warranty cover,” Raina added.

The EcoSport will carry forward sun-roof on half of its variants. Other notable features in the car comes in the form of up to six airbags, SYNC 3 infotainment system, with 8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant, a 9-inch touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most variants, driver assistance features like automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and scores of other intuitive features.

