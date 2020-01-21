Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

2020 Ford EcoSport BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 8.04 Lakh

Ford EcoSport will be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains which are BS-VI compliant at the outset.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2020 Ford EcoSport BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 8.04 Lakh
2020 Ford EcoSport. (Image source: Ford)

Ford has launched the 2020 Ford EcoSport with updated, Bharat Stage VI emission norm compliant petrol & diesel engines at prices starting from Rs 8.04 lakh & Rs 8.54 lakh respectively.

“Ford is committed to offering products & technologies our customers want & value -- including our best-in-class diesel engines – at almost the same price,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With the continuation of its entire range, Ford EcoSport will be the vehicle of choice for all compact SUV customers and meet their diverse needs.”

The 2020 EcoSport is powered by a BS-VI compliant 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and 215 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is available with five-speed manual transmission.

The line-up will also include Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ti-VCT petrol engine that delivers 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will continue to be paired with both five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.

“The 3-year standard warranty on 2020 EcoSport is a testament of our continuous localization efforts and commitment to deliver even greater value to our customers. Thanks to these efforts, not only has Ford been able to absorb a large part of investments on upgrading engines to new emission norms, but also strengthen our compact SUVs compelling proposition with an extended warranty cover,” Raina added.

The EcoSport will carry forward sun-roof on half of its variants. Other notable features in the car comes in the form of up to six airbags, SYNC 3 infotainment system, with 8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant, a 9-inch touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most variants, driver assistance features like automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and scores of other intuitive features.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram