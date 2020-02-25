2020 Ford Endeavour BS-VI Launched in India Starting From Rs 29.55 Lakh

Ford India has introduced the 2020 Endeavour, with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine and world’s first 10 Speed-Automatic Transmission, at an introductory price starting from Rs 29.55 Lakh. The introductory prices of 2020 Endeavour will only be valid till April 30, 2020, post which the ex-showroom prices will increase by Rs 70,000. All customers who book their cars until April 30 will benefit from the attractive introductory price.

“Endeavour is one of the most loved SUVs in India and was the only vehicle in its segment to beat an industry slowdown and grow both volumes, as well market share, in 2019,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “With 2020 Endeavour, we are offering a product that combines best of both worlds – outstanding capabilities and class-leading fuel efficiency – and thereby delivering more than SUV customers expect. With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers.”



The 2020 Ford Endeavour features an new 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine, that is Bharat Stage VI compliant. The EcoBlue engine delivers 170 PS peak power and 420 Nm peak torque. The EcoBlue engine with 4X2 driveline will return segment-best 13.90 Kmpl while 4X4 variant will deliver an outstanding fuel efficiency of 12.4 Kmpl, benefiting customers with up to 14 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency.

The new engine will use Diesel Exhaust Fluid commonly referred to as AdBlue. Automatically injected into the vehicle’s exhaust system, this fluid will help reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

2020 Ford Endeavour will also be the only vehicle in India to offer a 10-speed automatic transmission, the first-of-its-kind anywhere in the world, that delivers responsive, faster and facilitates smoother acceleration in all driving conditions.

The 2020 Endeavour will offer Ford’s globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM at no additional cost. Ford Endeavour owners will be able to perform several vehicle operations, like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle, remotely, via the FordPassTM app. All variants of 2020 Ford Endeavour will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application.

The 2020 Endeavour features all-LED headlamps, encased in an all-new contemporary square design lamp cluster. The LED lamps for both low and high-beam provide up to 20 per cent greater lighting penetration for enhanced night-time visibility.

The 2020 Ford Endeavour will be available in three colours -- Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White.