2020 Hero Electric City Speed NYX Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 64,640, NYX-hx Offers 210 KM per Charge

Hero Electric has announced the launch of a new and improved line-up under its HX series - the Nyx B2B scooters - which are widely used by B2B customers for last-mile deliveries and other commercial uses. As per the company, the range starts at a claimed 82 km per charge and goes all the way up to 210 km per charge with the Nyx-HX model. This scooter comes with a combi-brake system with regenerative braking as well.

The Nyx HX bikes, with the FAME II subsidy, start at Rs 64,640.

Hero Electric claims that the scooter can be customised with more than 10 applications for any business needs as the modular battery system allows extended range if required and can be integrated with the battery swapping system. The Nyx HX, being certified as a B2B bike, can be fitted with a variety of load-carrying solutions that can be installed on the split seat that folds up as a backrest.

The company offers 4 levels of 'on-demand’ smart connectivity solutions from Bluetooth interface to remote surveillance and diagnostic solution.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a "one size fits all" bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers.”

“We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging /swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment,” he added.