2020 Hero Passion Pro, Glamour Launched, Xtreme 160 R Unveiled - Watch Video

We less than a month away from the new BS-VI emission norms and as companies tweak their existing products and also add new ones, Hero took us to their Centre of Innovation and technology in Jaipur to launch two updated models and unveil a new one.

Hero Glamour BS-VI

First up is the 2020 Glamour BS-VI. As against the outgoing version, the new Glamour comes with plenty of changes in terms of design. It gets newly styled headlamps at the front, new tank shrouds and an LED H-styled taillight that is a significant improvement over the outgoing version.

2020 Hero Glamour. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

In terms of mechanicals, the bike now gets a fuel-injection system that comes with 19 per cent more power compared to its predecessor. The 125-cc engine now puts out 10.73bhp at 7500rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The bike now also comes with an extra gear from its outgoing model.

2020 Hero Glamour. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Other notable additions in the motorcycle come in the form of a set of new 5-spoke alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster with new information like real-time fuel efficiency and the company’s i3s technology. Hero has also increased the suspension travel by 14 per cent at the front and 10 per cent at the back and the bike sits on a new 100mm wide tyre at the back. All to improve the ride quality and handling. The motorcycle starts at Rs 68,900 (ex-showroom) in India.

Hero Passion Pro BS-VI

Next is the new Passion Pro. In terms of styling, Hero has breathed new life into the existing model. The bike now comes with a triple-tone colour scheme that surprisingly does not look out of place. The motorcycle is built on the company’s new diamond frame that comes with 5mm longer wheelbase. Like the Glamour, the Passion Pro too gets increased suspension travel at the front and at the back.

2020 Hero Passion Pro. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Speaking of the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by a new 110-cc BS-VI compliant engine that produces 9.02 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. All this comes at a starting price of Rs 64,990 (ex-showroom).

And saving the most interesting one for the last is the new entrant, the Xtreme 160R. After discontinuing the Xtreme Sports, the Xtreme 160R comes in Hero’s portfolio as a replacement with increased displacement. Upfront is an aggressive design that comes with an all-LED smoked headlamp that looks sharp and sporty.

Hero Xtreme 160 R. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Behind the front fascia, the bike gets a digital instrument cluster that displays necessary information but misses out on gear-position indicator. Behind that is the large fuel tank that comes with integrated shrouds that extend all the way until the centre of the motorcycle. A fleeting glimpse of the bike won’t let you believe that this is a 160-cc offering but rather something a segment above.

Hero Xtreme 160 R. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

At the back, the motorcycle gets a neat grab rail that is integrated into the body. It also gets new LED taillamps that come with a smoked finish. And while looks are subjective we thought the shape was a little unnerving to the eye.

In terms of cycle parts, the Xtreme 160 R ships with a 37mm Showa forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear that comes with 7-step adjustability for preload. In terms of safety, the bike comes with a single-channel ABS as well.

Hero Xpluse 200 Rally Kit

In addition to this, Hero also launched the Rally Kit for the Xpulse 200 that can now be availed at select Hero showrooms at a price of Rs 38,000. If I had to sum up the package that’s on offer, there is long-travel suspension, handlebar risers and a rally seat. While the model that was showcased came with Akrapovic exhaust, the kit does not include the same. Mechanically, the Xpluse 200 remains the same, powered by a 199.6-cc engine that outputs 18.1bhp and 17.1Nm of torque.

Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

So to sum it up, while Hero could have settled with just upgrading the engine to the BS-VI norms, it decided a good overhaul for the Passion and the Glamour. And needless to say, these changes have considerably improved the overall appeal of the motorcycles. And speaking of the brand’s foray into the 160-cc segment, the Xtreme 160 R is a rather impressive offering that positively points at Hero’s attempt at sporty iterations. While we spent very less time on all four motorcycles, we are now waiting to get our hands on them for a road-test review to tell you more.