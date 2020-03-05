2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched in India at Rs 15.35 Lakh

Honda has launched the new 2020 Africa Twin adventure motorcycle in India at Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the manual transmission and Rs 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the DCT. The 2020 Honda Africa Twin lineup now consists of two variations of the motorcycle that you can buy, but India gets only the Adventure Sports variant for now.

The key change driving all of the other changes is that the Twin is now Euro-V emission norm compliant. Interestingly, Honda has managed to squeeze out more power and torque than before and in order to extract that, they have bumped up the engine capacity to 1084cc which now makes about 100 hp and 105 Nm of torque. But the best part is that even with the new heavier parts that help it meet the new emission norms, the new Africa Twin has actually managed to reduce the weight as compared to the older model by 5 kilos, which is impressive. The bodywork has been restyled and it also gets a new riding position, both of which are now more reminiscent to a rally motorcycle. What remains the same is that the new Africa Twin continues to be offered with two transmission options which is a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed DCT unit.

In terms of the electronics that it offers, it now gets the addition of a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit or IMU, in short, which now works in tandem with the electronic rider aids, which are aplenty on this motorcycle. The package includes the likes of a 7-stage adjustable traction control system, cornering ABS, wheelie control, rear lift control and a new cornering detection functionality on the DCT version. There’s also the off-road mode which has three riding modes of its own to choose from.

And all of which is accessed by the brand new and massive 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen system that also supports Bluetooth connectivity and Apple Carplay. This system, simply put, one of the best ones out there right now.

And the Adventure Sports version, which gets all these things and a bit more is aimed at those who prefer to not have an all-out off-road experience but are looking for an adventure motorcycle that can be taken for long journeys with ease and also tackle the rough terrains as and when needed. All in all, the new Honda Africa Twin has not only grown in size, but also in its capabilities. This is expected to launch in India next year, in 2020.