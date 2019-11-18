2020 Honda Africa Twin First Look Review at EICMA 2019

The Honda Africa Twin is one of the most legendary motorcycles to come out of Honda’s garage and the reason is simple as the Africa Twin has been a motorcycle that can go anywhere and has built a reputation for being one of the most hardcore motorcycles that Honda makes. But in this day and age where technology plays a really important role in Adventure Sports motorcycles, the Africa Twin was in the need of an update. At EICMA 2019, they have finally come out with the update.

WATCH VIDEO:

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin lineup now consists of two variations of the motorcycle that you can buy. But at the core of it, is an all-new setup and a boost in terms of the hardware that the new Africa Twin brings along with itself. The key change driving all of the other changes is that the Twin is now Euro-V emission norm compliant. Interestingly, Honda has managed to squeeze out more power and torque than before and in order to extract that, they have bumped up the engine capacity to 1084cc which now makes about 100 hp and 105 Nm of torque. But the best part is that even with the new heavier parts that help it meet the new emission norms, the new Africa Twin has actually managed to reduce the weight as compared to the older model by 5 kilos, which is impressive. The bodywork has been restyled and it also gets a new riding position, both of which are now more reminiscent to a rally motorcycle. What remains the same is that the new Africa Twin continues to be offered with two transmission options which is a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed DCT unit.

In terms of the electronics that it offers, it now gets the addition of a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit or IMU, in short, which now works in tandem with the electronic rider aids, which are aplenty on this motorcycle. The package includes the likes of a 7-stage adjustable traction control system, cornering ABS, wheelie control, rear lift control and a new cornering detection functionality on the DCT version. There’s also the off-road mode which has three riding modes of its own to choose from.

And all of which is accessed by the brand new and massive 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen system that also supports Bluetooth connectivity and Apple Carplay. This system, simply put, one of the best ones out there right now.

And the Adventure Sports version, which gets all these things and a bit more is aimed at those who prefer to not have an all-out off-road experience but are looking for an adventure motorcycle that can be taken for long journeys with ease and also tackle the rough terrains as and when needed. All in all, the new Honda Africa Twin has not only grown in size, but also in its capabilities. This is expected to launch in India next year, in 2020.

