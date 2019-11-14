2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP First Look Review at EICMA 2019: Watch Video

Say it with me, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Now I know that is a very long name but by the time you are done calling out its name, this one will probably be out of your sight because this is the most powerful production motorcycle that Honda has ever made and it’s derived from the RC-213V MotoGP motorcycle. This one gets all the bells and whistles that make it one of the most exciting motorcycles at EICMA 2019.

WATCH VIDEO:

And the excitement around this motorcycle is worth every bit of it because in this day and age of tech-filled track weapons, as soon as Honda started to lag behind a bit, they decided to turn things up and how. The new Fireblade looked directly at Honda Racing who, with the help of Marc Marquez, has been dominating the hardest motorcycle racing championship in the world, which is MotoGP.

The new Fireblade reached out to that multi-million dollar motorcycle and grabbed a handful of goodies to make it look fast and go fast as well. The most prominent amongst which and the first thing that will catch your eyes are those winglets on the fairing of the new Fireblade. These are supposed to give you more downforce on the straights and while exiting the corners as well. And with that the Fireblade joins the rare gang of motorcycles that come with winglets on them, and also, some serious bragging rights. In terms of styling, the new Fireblade looks sharp and angry, and while it may look a bit bulky at first glance, in reality, it isn’t.

But the highlight of the new Blade is the engine that it has. This is a 999cc inline-4 cylinder engine that makes about 215 hp and 113 Nm of torque – and these figures take it right to the top part of the list of the most powerful production motorcycles that money can buy. It weighs a mere 201 kilos which makes it light and fast at the same time. Suspension duties are handled by electronically adjustable Ohlins both front and back. Tt gets Brembo Stylema callipers, which in simple terms means, the best brakes in the business. There is an Akrapovic titanium end can that is offered as standard and it also gets a 6-axis IMU that takes the electronics to a whole new level, that includes the likes of wheelie control, traction control, engine braking control and even a multi-stage adjustable steering damper!

All in all, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP might have a long name for itself but no one can deny that this is a serious piece of kit for those looking for a track motorcycle. Expect The new Fireblade to come to India next year, in 2020.

