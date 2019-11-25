Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2020 Honda City Debuts in Thailand, to Arrive Later Next Year in India

The car arrives in a brand new avatar with new exteriors, interiors as well as new engine options.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
2020 Honda City Debuts in Thailand, to Arrive Later Next Year in India
2020 Honda City. (Image source: YouTube/Honda Thailand)

Honda has unveiled the fifth-generation Honda City in Thailand today. The car arrives in a brand new avatar with new exteriors, interiors as well as new engine options.

In terms of dimension, the new-gen is 100mm longer, 53mm wider than the version sold in India. The height of the car is down by 28mm. However, in spite of being a longer car, the new City comes has an 11mm shorter wheelbase. On the outside, it gets new styling features including a chrome band on top of the grille. The headlamps are a new unit and are sharper than before.

On the inside, the 2020 Honda City gets a new dashboard that is a step away from the current asymmetrical layout. Dominating it is a new 8.0-inch touchscreen. The touch panel-based climate control system in the current-gen City is replaced by three rotary dials. The car also comes with two USB slots and one 12V power socket.

The car gets three engine options in Thailand that include a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 122hp and 173Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid. The car will be built in India with maximum localization to ensure a competitive price tag.

In terms of safety, the new car comes with six airbags – dual front, dual front side and dual curtain airbags. It also gets a multi-angle rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, vehicle stability control and hill start assist.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
