 2020 Honda City Launch in India LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More

2020 Honda City Launch in India LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More

News18.com | July 15, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
2020 Honda City Launch in India LIVE updates:

The Honda City has been the benchmark when it comes to sedans in India as it not only has been the most popular sedan to be launched in our market, but it has always been the trendsetter for the upcoming launches. Now, Honda Car India has launched the fifth generation of the Honda City in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Jul 15, 2020 1:37 pm (IST)
All-New 2020 Honda City Launched in India at Rs 10.90 Lakh, Gets Industry 1st Alexa Support

In the domestic market, the Honda City goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento among others.

Jul 15, 2020 1:33 pm (IST)
All-New 2020 Honda City First Drive Review - Classy, Fun-to-Drive and Everything in Between

We got a chance to drive the all-new Honda City recently and understand if sedans still hold a charm in the world of SUVs.

Jul 15, 2020 1:10 pm (IST)

We drove the Honda City before it got launched in India and here's what we think about it. Do check out our first-drive review. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)

Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the new 2020 Honda City. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)

The Diesel engine-equipped Honda City variants start a price of Rs 12.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jul 15, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)

The 2020 Honda City has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jul 15, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)

Now, it is time for the big announcement, the price of the new Honda City. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)

The 2020 Honda City will come with a 3 year, unlimited km warranty as standard. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)

Honda Car India claims that the new City has about 10 per cent lower maintenance cost than the rest of the segment. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)

The Honda City will support remote Alexa compatibility. This allows for operating features of the Honda City via voice commands using Alexa, like remotely turning the air conditioning on or off. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)

The petrol engine will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT gearbox. The diesel engine, however, only gets the 6-speed manual gearbox.

Jul 15, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)

The power output in the 1.5-litre petrol engine is 121 PS and 145 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque output. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)

The all-new Honda City gets 2 engine options, a petrol and a diesel motor, both 1.5-litre in capacity.

Jul 15, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)

The new Honda City also gets a lane watch monitoring system which makes use of a rear-facing camera mounted on the left rear view mirror, that showcases traffic on the left of the car on the 8-inch infotainment system.

Jul 15, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)

The new Honda City gets 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest sedans in India. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)

A 7-inch TFT colour instrument cluster also debuts on the new Honda City which has an analogue speedometer and a digital display to the left which displays information like a tachometer and a G-force meter. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)

The foot well area for rear seat passenger is now wider and longer, to ensure maximum legroom and comfort, claims Honda.

Jul 15, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)

Honda claims that they have put in the effort while designing the car's interiors to ensure that there is minimal visual interruption for drivers while driving on India's chaotic roads. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)

This is how the interiors of the new Honda City looks like. It makes use of black and beige colour options. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)

The new Honda City will be offered in a choice of five colours. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)

The LED headlamps have an array of 9 LED lights to give it a distinct look.

Jul 15, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)

The new Honda City is longer by 109mm than the older model and 53mm wider. This brings it close to the dimensions of the 2008 Honda Civic. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)

The Honda City comes with the newly introduced 1.5-litre petrol engine and aims to provide maximum space for passengers and in order to do that, it has become the widest and the longest sedan in its segment. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)

The first generation of the Honda City was launched in India in 1998. The fifth generation of the model, which is launching today, also comes when the 'City' nametag is in its 22nd year. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

As of now, the Honda City has crossed over 8 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

The new Honda City is the third launch by Honda Car India in the past few weeks. The city follows the launch of the BS-VI Honda Civic Diesel and the Honda WR-V facelift. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)

Honda Car India has launched the 'Honda From Home' platform which is the name for their online car buying platform. The new Honda City will be available at this platform as well. 

Jul 15, 2020 12:02 pm (IST)

The launch of the 2020 Honda City has begun, with the Japanese automaker calling it the most important launch of the year for them right away. 

Jul 15, 2020 11:57 am (IST)

We are only minutes away from the start of the launch of the new Honda City.

Jul 15, 2020 11:53 am (IST)

Powering the new Honda City will be a choice of two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

2020 Honda City. (Photo: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

The all-new Honda City comes with a completely new design and adds a newer, longer list of features too. It will come powered by two engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 2020 Honda City gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, sunshade and AC vents for rear passengers and massive 506-litre boot space.

On the design front, the Honda City now sports a new, bolder face thanks to the big chrome grille which is flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps. This, coupled with the chiselled hood, give the car a sporty stance. From the sides, the new Honda City gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and at the back, it gets sporty LED tail lamps. The Honda City is also the longest and the widest sedan in its segment.

WATCH LIVE:


Tune in, as we bring you all the updates from the launch of the 2020 Honda City LIVE.

Live TV

