2020 Honda City Launch in India LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More

In the domestic market, the Honda City goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento among others.
2020 Honda City Launch in India LIVE updates:
The Honda City has been the benchmark when it comes to sedans in India as it not only has been the most popular sedan to be launched in our market, but it has always been the trendsetter for the upcoming launches. Now, Honda Car India has launched the fifth generation of the Honda City in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
All-New 2020 Honda City Launched in India at Rs 10.90 Lakh, Gets Industry 1st Alexa Support
All-New 2020 Honda City First Drive Review - Classy, Fun-to-Drive and Everything in Between
We got a chance to drive the all-new Honda City recently and understand if sedans still hold a charm in the world of SUVs.
2020 Honda City. (Photo: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
The all-new Honda City comes with a completely new design and adds a newer, longer list of features too. It will come powered by two engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 2020 Honda City gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, sunshade and AC vents for rear passengers and massive 506-litre boot space.
On the design front, the Honda City now sports a new, bolder face thanks to the big chrome grille which is flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps. This, coupled with the chiselled hood, give the car a sporty stance. From the sides, the new Honda City gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and at the back, it gets sporty LED tail lamps. The Honda City is also the longest and the widest sedan in its segment.
