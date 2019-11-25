2020 Honda City Rendered in Images, to be Launched Later Next Year in India

The Honda City has been one of the best-selling sedans in the country and for the upcoming model year, it will enter a new generation with a complete overhaul in terms of design, styling and possibly mechanicals. However, before it reaches our shores later next year, the car will be introduced in the international market. It will enter the fifth generation and will be first introduced in Thailand this November 25. The car has been spotted testing several times on the Indian roads and while most times it was heavily covered in camouflauge. However, a video from Imagino has rendered design of how the car could look like when it arrives in the flesh.

The render of the car hints at a complete overhaul of the design. The car gets a new front fascia with a muscular bonnet with subtle creases running along them. The headlight is a new unit and seems to be an all-LED setup. While the side profile remains largely similar to the current generation, the roof seems to be inspired from the Civic. The taillights are derived from the Honda Amaze.

The car is most likely to get three engine options that include a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The car will be built in India with maximum localization to ensure a competitive price tag.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.