2020 Honda City Scores 5-Star Crash Test Safety Rating from ASEAN NCAP: Watch Video

The new 2020 Honda City was scheduled to be launched in India on March 16, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus fears and keeping in mind the safety of everyone involved with the launch process of the car, the launch was postponed. As of now, we don’t have an exact date as to when the new City will be launched in India but we can now expect it to be one of the safest cars on Indian roads. This is due to the fact that the 2020 model of the Honda City has been crash-tested by ASEAN NCAP which has rewarded the sedan a full five out of five-star safety rating. However, the model tested was Thailand-spec and as a result, slightly different than the model that we will be getting in India but given that it did score so well, it won’t be wrong to have high expectations from the India-spec model as well.

The Thailand-spec 2020 Honda City was the SV variant and is powered by a 1.0-litre engine.

As per the report by ASEAN NCAP, “…the new City obtained 44.83 points in the AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) category, 22.82 points for COP (Child Occupant Protection) and 18.89 points for SATs (Safety Assist Tech). The sedan is fitted with four airbags, Seatbelt Reminder System for both frontal occupants and Electronic Stability Control as standard across all of City’s variants. The City is equipped with an Emergency Stop Signal technology in the Thailand market either as standard or optional fitment. In addition to this, all the safety assist technologies that are assessed by ASEAN NCAP will also be available as either standard or optional in the variants that will be launched soon in some of the markets in South East Asia. Based on the overall score of 86.54 points, the new Honda City is eligible to receive 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.”

The India-spec Honda City is expected to debut in India with a BS-VI emission norm compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Upon launch, the Honda City will compete in India with the likes of the upcoming new Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

