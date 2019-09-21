Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2020 Honda CR-V SUV With Hybrid Powertrain Available for the 1st Time

The semi-electric Honda CR-V will hit US markets post its 2020 refresh, about two years after it was first announced at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2017.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 21, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Honda's 2020 CR-V will be available in a hybrid variant. (Image: Honda/ AFP Relaxnews)
Honda has announced that the 2020 CR-V, a refreshed version of the company's best selling crossover, will be available as a hybrid for the very first time. On September 18, Honda unveiled its first SUV optionally available in an electrified version in the US, the 2020 CR-V crossover. The hybrid version of the model was first unveiled in 2017 at the Shanghai Motor Show, after two years of waiting, the semi-electric CR-V is finally ready to hit the US market and will launch with the 2020 refresh of the vehicle.

While the gas-powered versions of the model are equipped with a 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine, the show-stealing hybrid variant is powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain, the same one found in the Accord Hybrid. Two electric motors work with a 2.0-litre, 16-valve DOHC Atkinson cycle engine to produce 212 hp whereas the non-electric CR-V has a power output of just 190 hp. The company has ambitions to offer all its core models as a hybrid with this hybrid-electric system.

Despite going electric, the CR-V has been redesigned with more rugged and sporty details including a more pronounced grille, dark-tinted taillights, and chrome accents. A suite of driver assistant and safety features come standard on the 2020 CR-V including a collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Additionally, the model offers drivers blind spot information, a rear cross-traffic monitor, and auto high beam headlights.

Non-hybrid versions of the 2020 CR-V will launch this fall, and the hybrid variant will be available starting in 2020. Neither the pricing for the hybrid model nor its gas-powered counterparts has been disclosed yet. More information will be released nearer to the on-sale date.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
