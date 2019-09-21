2020 Honda CR-V SUV With Hybrid Powertrain Available for the 1st Time
The semi-electric Honda CR-V will hit US markets post its 2020 refresh, about two years after it was first announced at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2017.
Honda's 2020 CR-V will be available in a hybrid variant. (Image: Honda/ AFP Relaxnews)
Honda has announced that the 2020 CR-V, a refreshed version of the company's best selling crossover, will be available as a hybrid for the very first time. On September 18, Honda unveiled its first SUV optionally available in an electrified version in the US, the 2020 CR-V crossover. The hybrid version of the model was first unveiled in 2017 at the Shanghai Motor Show, after two years of waiting, the semi-electric CR-V is finally ready to hit the US market and will launch with the 2020 refresh of the vehicle.
The wait is almost over. Meet the redesigned 2020 #HondaCRV and all-new 2020 #CRVHybrid. pic.twitter.com/cTZPE1egia— Honda (@Honda) September 18, 2019
While the gas-powered versions of the model are equipped with a 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine, the show-stealing hybrid variant is powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain, the same one found in the Accord Hybrid. Two electric motors work with a 2.0-litre, 16-valve DOHC Atkinson cycle engine to produce 212 hp whereas the non-electric CR-V has a power output of just 190 hp. The company has ambitions to offer all its core models as a hybrid with this hybrid-electric system.
Despite going electric, the CR-V has been redesigned with more rugged and sporty details including a more pronounced grille, dark-tinted taillights, and chrome accents. A suite of driver assistant and safety features come standard on the 2020 CR-V including a collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Additionally, the model offers drivers blind spot information, a rear cross-traffic monitor, and auto high beam headlights.
Non-hybrid versions of the 2020 CR-V will launch this fall, and the hybrid variant will be available starting in 2020. Neither the pricing for the hybrid model nor its gas-powered counterparts has been disclosed yet. More information will be released nearer to the on-sale date.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Pankaj Tripathi Shares Emotional Incident When He Stole His 'Guru' Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius