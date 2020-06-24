2020 Honda Grazia 125 BS-VI Launched at Rs 73,336 in India, Gets 6-Year Warranty

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the facelift of their 125cc scooter Grazia, at a starting price of Rs 73,336 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The scooter is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and being a facelift, offers more features and design changes with the new model.

As has been the case with all the new BS-VI offerings from Honda, the Grazia 125 too has been fitted with the new ACG starter system which makes use of the alternator motor to give a silent start to the scooter. Similarly, the Grazia also has been given the updated switch cluster which now has a combined switch for headlamp beam and pass.

There is a new instrument cluster that has been introduced too and it will now show information like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time efficiency and side stand indicator.

Changes on the styling front include a new LED split position lamp, Honda stickering on the side panel, updated tail lamp design with split grab rail. The big change, however, is the increase in ground clearance which has gone up by 16mm which should come in handy during every day riding conditions. Honda has said that thew new Grazia 125 will come with a 6-year warranty as well.