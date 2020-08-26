2020 Honda Jazz Launched in India at Rs 7.50 Lakh, Check Full Price List and Specifications Here

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has launched it premium hatchback - New Honda Jazz - with refreshed looks, premium styling, a new flagship grade ZX and added features. The New Honda Jazz line-up has been enriched with the addition of a new flagship grade ZX. The prices of the new Honda Jazz starts at Rs 7.50 Lakh (Ex-showroom) for V grade manual gearbox and goes upto Rs 9.74 Lakh (ex-showroom) for ZX grade CVT gearbox.

In terms of exterior design, New Honda Jazz comes with several refinements including New Chrome accentuated High Gloss Black Grill, LED package of new LED Headlamp (Inline Shell) with DRL, new LED Fog lamps, signature Rear LED Wing Light and newly-designed front and rear bumpers. The New Jazz also gets segment exclusive ‘One Touch Electric Sunroof.

The interiors of the New Jazz gets new Soft Touchpad Dashboard, Cruise Control, Auto AC with Touchscreen Control Panel, Multi Information Combimeter with LCD display and ECO ASSIST™ Ambient Rings, Steering mounted audio, telephony and voice controls, One Push Start/Stop Button with white and red illumination and Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote.

Commenting on the launch of New Jazz, Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “It gives us immense joy to launch the refreshed New Jazz. Besides giving the Honda Jazz a stylish and sportier makeover, the introduction of segment-exclusive Sunroof will add a new dimension to the car and make it stand out in the segment. The overwhelmingly spacious cabin in a hatchback form with loads of premium features make the New Jazz an absolute best and we are confident that it will be well-appreciated by our customers”. He further added, “This is our fourth launch in the last two months after resumption of operations in Unlock phase, including new launches and refreshed versions. We are also ramping up our production and are hopeful that with the improving customer sentiments and festive season already started, we will be able to cater to the demand of our customers.”

The New Jazz will be powered by Honda’s BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine in both Manual and 7-speed CVT variants. The engine delivers a maximum power of 90PS @ 6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s advanced 5-speed Manual transmission delivering a fuel efficiency of 16.6 km/L as per test data.

The automatic variant of the New Jazz offers a fuel economy of 17.1 km/L.

The New Jazz is the only car in its segment which is equipped with race inspired steering wheel mounted Paddle Shifters in CVT variants to control shifts for a more spirited driving experience. The CVT variants of the Jazz are the most popular variants and accounted for almost 70% of total Jazz sales in the market last year.

Adding to the aesthetics and convenience of the New Jazz is the DIGIPAD 2.0 - an advanced infotainment system that offers seamless and smart connectivity. The 17.7 cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, newly introduced Weblink and a host of advanced functionality like Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony & Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

The New Jazz is equipped with a range of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies, which are offered as standard equipment across all variants. Safety features include Standard Dual Front SRS Airbags, ABS with EBD, Multi-View Rear Camera with Guidelines, Rear parking Sensor, Driver Side Window One touch up/down operation with pinch guard, Impact Mitigating Front Head Rests, Immobilizer anti – theft system, Pedestrian Injury mitigation technology amongst others.

With the addition of ZX grade, the New Jazz will now be available in 3 feature-packed grades - V, VX and ZX in Petrol in both Manual and CVT variants. The New Jazz will be available with a choice of 5 colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

The New Honda Jazz gets 3 years Unlimited Kilometres warranty as standard benefit to the customer.