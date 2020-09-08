2020 Honda WR-V Review: Keeping the Diesel Alive in the Times of BS-VI

Since automakers now have to meet the stricter emission norm, well, they are taking this opportunity to update their cars and add some features here and there in order to make them a better value proposition than before. Honda too has done the same for the WR-V which is back with a facelift in its BS-VI avatar. So today we’ll be taking a closer look at what’s new, whether that changes your experience with the WR-V and well, whether you should be buying it or not.

Watch Video:

Let’s start with the changes on the outside.

The BS-VI WR-V gets an updated grille design which makes the car look bolder. The fog lamps are LEDs now and their housings are bigger too. But the most notable change is the new LED projector headlamps which, when combined to the other changes at the front along with the bold chrome grille, make the WR-V look slightly more premium than before.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

From the sides, you have new alloy wheel designs which are available only on the diesel-engine powered variant.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And at the back, the tail lamps have been updated with a new pattern and are LED units as well.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And that’s about all the changes there is on the outside of the WR-V.

Step inside, and the only change here is the new upholstery on offer. Everything else has been carried over and that includes the cabin design that gets brushed aluminium accents, touch-based air-con controls and the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Personally, I am not a big fan of touch-based air-con controls but then again, that’s subjective. What isn’t is that the infotainment system is not very high on visibility and the UI feels a bit dull as per today’s standards.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

However, being almost identical to the BS-IV model, the WR-V continues to impress with the number of storage spaces and the driver ergonomics that it has.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The cabin feels spacious for front passengers and it’s the same for the rear passengers too.

To give you an idea of that I’ve currently set the driver seat as per my height and for reference, I’m 5’10” and you can see, I have all the amount of legroom that I could want. The under-thigh support is really nice as well and the seating position overall is really comfortable too. There is a lot of light that comes into the cabin, giving you that airy feeling.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

However, it’s not perfect, I do miss a few things like having a rear AC vent which is not there, there’s no drop-down armrest and the seat headrests are not adjustable either. Even then, though, this is one of the best rear seat experiences that you can have in this segment in terms of space and comfort.

With that done, let’s get to the big change which is under the hood – the updated BS-VI compliant engine. We tested the diesel-engine powered variant which gets a 1.5-litre engine that makes 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The first thing you would notice the moment you set foot on the accelerator is the amount of engine noise that creeps into the cabin. It’s slightly better than before but still loud enough to make the car feel stressed even when it isn’t. Thankfully, you don’t have to rev the guts out of the engine to get some power out of it as it has ample reserve of power and torque down low in the RPM band. This also means that you don’t necessarily feel the need to downshift for those quick overtakes. Other than that, the refinement levels are great as always and the WR-V continues to absorb bad patches of roads like a champ.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The ride quality hits the sweet spot between being comfortable and sporty and yes, that means the WR-V is a fun car to drive. The 6-speed manual transmission feels nice to use with short throws and confident slotting-in. However, the WR-V does not get the option of an automatic in either petrol or diesel variants and that we feel is a major miss given how popular automatic transmissions are becoming by the day.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The Honda WR-V facelift then, well, remains to be a really nice car. However, the things that it brings to the table with the facelift model are not enough to change your reasons for buying this car in the first place as compared to the model that it replaces.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Having said that, the reasons why you should consider this is the fact that this is a spacious, practical car that is giving you the option of having a diesel engine in the BS-VI era. And on top of that, you get the peace of mind of knowing that this is Honda, so reliability won’t be a problem. If that’s what you are looking for, then the Honda WR-V is the car for you.