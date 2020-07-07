2020 Honda X-Blade BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 1.05 Lakh, Gets 6-Year Warranty

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the BS-VI compliant version of their 160cc offering X-Blade in India at a starting price of Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, UP) for the single disc brake variant. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the 160cc engine that gets fuel injection and it is now BS-VI emission norm compliant.

The 2020 Honda X-Blade looks similar to the outgoing BS-IV model but makes use of new graphic design with the highlight being the robot-faced LED headlamp cluster.

As is the case with the new BS-VI emission norm compliant models that are being rolled out by HMSI, the Honda X-Blade gets the same set of new goodies for the 2020 model. This includes a new switch cluster which now includes an engine start/stop switch and an integrated headlight high beam/passing switch. The instrument cluster has been updated too and it now showcases information like Gear Position Indicator, Digital Clock and Service Due Indicator.

Also Watch:



Honda has also introduced a 6-year warranty package with the 2020 Honda X-Blade which consists of a standard 3-year package plus an additional 3 years extended warranty package which is optional.