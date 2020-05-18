2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Garners 21,000 Bookings Since Launch in March

Nearly two months after its launch, Hyundai has announced that the number of bookings for the second-gen Creta has crossed 21,000 in India.

Since its launch, Hyundai has managed to deliver close to 1,000 vehicles while 6,000 more are stocked at dealerships in anticipation of the lockdown being uplifted. At its launch, the company had notified a waiting period of up to eight weeks which could be extended since manufacturing plants only recently opened in Chennai.

Being the successor to one of the most popular SUVs in India, the second-gen Creta came burdened with expectations of its predecessor. However, the sales figure for the car by far has not been disappointing even amidst the nationwide lockdown.

On the outside, the car comes with three-part LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. The updated Creta also gets a new grille, a new set of alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Speaking of which, the car gets a dual-tone black & beige cabin which is optional alongside black interiors with red accents. Also on offer is new leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats at the front. Hyundai has equipped Creta with a variety of new features including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Advanced Blue Link Connectivity System, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster with digital display, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and flat-bottom steering.

The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. This lets the owner control several in-car functions by using a smartphone or a smartwatch. Functions including remotely starting the car, live tracking and real-time traffic information among others.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.

