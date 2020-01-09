Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2020 Hyundai Creta to Debut on February 6 at Auto Expo

For buyers in China, Hyundai ix25 or Creta SUV comes at a price between 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh).

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Creta to Debut on February 6 at Auto Expo
2020 Hyundai Creta (ix25).

Hyundai is all set to unveil the second-generation Creta at the upcoming Auto Expo on February 6 in India. Ahead of this, the company launched the new-gen Creta and Verna in China retailing at Rs 10.6 lakh and Rs 7.3 lakh respectively.

While the exteriors have been confirmed, we are waiting for details on its interiors and powertrain to be revealed at the Expo. For buyers in China, Hyundai ix25 or Creta SUV comes at a price between 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). The starting price of the latest model is 4,000 Yuan lesser than the outgoing variants.

The Hyundai Creta (ix25) sports an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided in three parts.

From the side, the ix25 sports sharp creases which give it somewhat look similar to the current model. The car comes powered with split-type tail lamps. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks trendier as compared to the current model and the cabin in more equipped. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
