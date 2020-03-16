English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2020 Hyundai Creta to Launch Today - Watch it Live Here

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils new Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi on February 6, 2020. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector.

Hyundai will be launching the all-new Creta SUV in India today. On the outside, the car remains closely similar to the iX25 with split LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. Changes for the Indian market in the new Creta comes in the form of a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a few more cosmetic tweaks on the inside.

One can also expect the Blue Link connectivity features and a few Venu-derived elements to make its way into the car. In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

Watch it Live Here:

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch. The same segment is also currently the most sought-after segment, that has encouraged several automakers to dip their toes into it.

