2020 Hyundai Elantra With BS6 Diesel Engine Launched in India at Rs 18.70 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Elantra. (Photo: Hyundai)

2020 Hyundai Elantra. (Photo: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Elantra has been introduced in India with an updated diesel engine that is now BS6 emission norm compliant, and the model will be available in two variants.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Hyundai India has launched the diesel-engine powered variant of the Elantra sedan in India at a starting price tag of Rs 18.70 lakh. This is the SX variant of the Elantra that comes with a manual transmission. Hyundai has introduced another variant with this diesel engine, the SX(O) variant which gets an automatic transmission and that has been priced at Rs 20.65 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The diesel engine is the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit which also does duty on the new Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Verna. The 1493cc engine on the Elantra makes 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Hyundai Elantra comes with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system, 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat, wireless charging pad, electric sunroof and sports LED headlamps and LED tail lamps.

Along with the introduction of the BS6 diesel engine on the Elantra, Hyundai has also rejigged the variants on offer. Just like the diesel-engine powered variants, the petrol-engine powered variants too will now only consist of the SX and SX(O) variant. This has resulted in the Elantra having a lower price point for petrol models, which now start at Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the Hyundai Elantra.

EngineVariantTransmissionPrice (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Nu 2.0-litre Petrol (BS6)SXMTRs 17,60,000
SXATRs 18,70,000
SX(O)ATRs 19,55,000
1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel (BS6)SXMTRs 18,70,000
SX(O)ATRs 20,65,000

