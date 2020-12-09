2020 Hyundai i20 1.2 Petrol Review: Getting it Just About Right in a World Full of SUVs

It’s been a long time since I’ve written a review of a brand new hatchback because almost every new car that’s coming out these days is an SUV in different shapes and sizes as we Indians are obsessed with SUVs. Nevertheless, the star of this story is the all-new Hyundai i20. So, we are going to find what it brings to the table, what are its design and practicality features, how it is to drive and all that, but also, we are going to find out whether you should be considering this hatchback in the sea of SUV options that you have out there right now.

Starting with the design, it’s clear that the i20 has ditched the suave and laidback for a rather sporty and aggressive look. A big reason that helps it look this way is the fact that it has a long bonnet with lots of character lines on it and the entire ‘face’ of the car is positioned really low.

It also stands out in the crowd thanks to the upper part of the boot lid being blacked-out. This goes well with the other gloss black elements like the faux diffuser in the rear bumper and the blacked-out side skirts and the front lip.

There’s a lot going on in terms of design with the new i20. Just look at the C-pillar and how much styling it has going on there, for example.

However, the i20 does not fall flat on its face even with all these elements and that is something that happens with a lot of cars that try this hard. Instead, the design of the i20 will age well and the car will look nice even after years from now.

Coming to the interiors of the i20, the first thing you will notice are screens.

Let’s start with the infotainment system. This is a 10.25-inch screen and hands down, this offers the best experience that you can have in this segment. The touch response, graphics, clarity, animations, all of it is absolutely top-notch.

Next to it is the digital instrument cluster. Now, this too looks fantastic but keep in mind that it does take some time getting used to.

In terms of compartment spaces, well, you have plenty of them all around you. And in terms of design and build quality, well, both are nice. You have the AC vent lines that extend through the width of the cabin which can be often polarizing. To whoever I showed the car in order to get a perspective, people either really loved it or hated it saying that this design element has made the cabin feel a lot more plastic-y than what it is.

As for the build quality, everything is well put together. The plastics on top of the dash are hard but the overall cabin experience makes up for it.

You have a lot of features, as always, on the i20 and the new one is loaded to the brim with it. Some of the examples are the ambient lighting inside the cabin, Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system which offers a whole lot of connected features, you have a cooled glove box, the infotainment system comes with a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and you also get an air purifier inside the cabin. So all in all, this is a fantastic, modern-feeling cabin experience and that has been the case with all generations of the Hyundai i20.

It also comes with a wireless charging pad, cruise control, automatic headlamps and the all-important sunroof. Additionally, the driver seat is height adjustable and steering is reach and height-adjustable as well which lets you get the ergonomics just right.

Coming to the back seat of the i20, well, in order to give you an idea of space, I set the driver’s seat as per my height, which for reference is 5’10” and I still had an impressive amount of space. I could put my feet all the way under the seat as well and that makes a lot of room for rear-seat passengers. The headroom is also pretty good too as the roof is scooped out over the head and the overall visibility is good too. Rear seat passengers also get a drop-down armrest. There is also rear AC vents beneath which there is a USB port along with a dedicated space to keep your knick-knacks or to put in your phone.

Also, you get adjustable headrests. Overall, it’s a comfortable place to be in.

Now it’s time to talk about the driving dynamics of the Hyundai i20 but before we get there, I need you to pay attention to the drivetrain options that are available. Let’s start with the engine options, there are three of them – a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated diesel engine, a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Now, there are some gearbox options too. The diesel engine gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox, the turbo-petrol engine gets a choice of two gearboxes - a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT gearbox, and the 1.2-litre petrol engine gets two gearbox options as well - a CVT and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

We were testing the top variant of the 1.2-litre petrol engine option with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Honestly, when it came to the driving experience, it wasn’t all that different as there is a big sense of familiarity with this particular engine and gearbox option. This is not a bad thing, however, because the i20 has maintained its calm and relaxed driving experience. This particular engine option is just about good enough on power and torque that you won’t mind it. Although, if and when you are in the mood for spirited driving, you will find yourself revving the engine quite a lot and will probably stay a couple of gears lower than where you would be while driving efficiently.

But even as the speeds climb, the i20 maintains its composure as the chassis and suspension setup is on point. The gearbox is slick to use and the noise levels are one of the best in the segment. Unfortunately, though, the steering feedback is not that great as the steering is light and does not weigh up as much as we wanted. On the upside, this light steering makes the car a breeze to drive in city traffic and especially while making U-turns or while parking the car.

Now, let's sum up the car and I’m going to keep it short. This is a fantastic car, it is slightly expensive, but nevertheless, it is the new industry benchmark. This is how all modern premium hatchbacks should be like.

Having said that, there is one thing that I would want to mention. You see, for the price tag that this comes at, you have some very lucrative SUV options out in the market as well. At the same showroom floor where you will see the i20, you will also have the option to go for the Hyundai Venue which itself is a fantastic compact SUV. But what you should keep in mind is that if you want to have the exact same set of features that you get with the i20, in an SUV form factor, you will actually end up spending even more than what you are spending on the i20. And as I said, it is already on the expensive side of the segment. So, as long as you’re fine with having a hatchback, I don’t think you should be looking any further than the Hyundai i20.