2020 Hyundai Ioniq Lineup With Increased Electric Power Unveiled
Hyundai recently announced that the Ioniq electric lineup has received a mid-cycle refresh.
Hyundai has refreshed the Ioniq for 2020. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Late last week, Hyundai announced that the Ioniq electric lineup has received a mid-cycle refresh. In 2016, Hyundai launched the Ioniq, a model with three variants spanning the most popular electrification segments: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric. Two years after the release, the car has received its midcycle refresh, giving all trims a new look and the all-electric version a longer range.
The 28-kWh battery has been swapped out for a 38.3 kWh one that increases the range output from 124 miles to 183 miles. Furthermore, the motor has been equipped with a 7.2-kW charger (from 6.6-kW) which can charge the battery to 80 percent in 54 minutes with a 100-kW with a fast-charging station.
In terms of model design, both the interior and exterior have received some upgrades. The headlights and taillights benefit from more LED lighting elements, though the shape of the lights themselves has not changed. The front and back bumpers have been redesigned too, but the modifications are subtle. The grilles have gained some silver elements, and the running lights have thicker bezels.
On the inside, in addition to a handful of new trims and upholstery options, the control panel now has a glossy finish. Additionally, the console display in the all-electric trim has been improved with mood lighting to visualize the different drive mode themes," according to Hyundai.
Hyundai's complementary vehicle app Blue Link has been updated to include remote start, remote stop, and battery status updates.
While the prices have not yet been announced, the lineup's starting prices currently range from $22,400 to $29,815. Though the prices will likely all go up, these will probably be minor increases, as the update is simply a refresh and not a facelift.
Introducing the New #Hyundai IONIQ, with added technological features, comprehensive connectivity enhancements and a refreshed look. #ElectricCars #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/eN9RHH3cyp— Hyundai News (@HyundaiEurope) May 2, 2019
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
