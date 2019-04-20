English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2020 Hyundai Sonata Can be Unlocked Using a Smartphone as Key - Watch Video
Though the Sonata has been around since the 1980s, the latest 2020 iteration comes with technology never before seen in any Hyundai model: a Digital Key feature.
Hyundai introduced its Digital Key for the 2020 Sonata. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
At the New York International Auto Show this week, Hyundai debuted the third-generation 2020 Sonata equipped with a company first: The Digital Key. Though the Sonata has been around since the 1980s, the latest 2020 iteration comes with technology never before seen in any Hyundai model: a Digital Key feature.
This tool uses Near Field Communication tech to turn a smartphone into a key via a dedicated mobile application - there's no need to carry around a traditional set. Through the app, vehicle owners can select which smartphones have access to the car and for how long. Those that do can only control the Sonata when their phone is within a couple of centimeters of the vehicle; However, the app can remotely manage (via Bluetooth) some car systems, like activating the panic alarm or starting the engine.
WATCH VIDEO:
The access various users have to the vehicle can be individually tailored by the car owner. Vehicle usage can be limited as well as access to particular features. Additionally, the key can be remotely revoked at any time.
The Digital Key is only available to Android-powered devices; therefore, it comes with a set of traditional keys.
This tool uses Near Field Communication tech to turn a smartphone into a key via a dedicated mobile application - there's no need to carry around a traditional set. Through the app, vehicle owners can select which smartphones have access to the car and for how long. Those that do can only control the Sonata when their phone is within a couple of centimeters of the vehicle; However, the app can remotely manage (via Bluetooth) some car systems, like activating the panic alarm or starting the engine.
WATCH VIDEO:
The access various users have to the vehicle can be individually tailored by the car owner. Vehicle usage can be limited as well as access to particular features. Additionally, the key can be remotely revoked at any time.
The Digital Key is only available to Android-powered devices; therefore, it comes with a set of traditional keys.
If you’ve got your 📱, you’ve got your 🔑. Introducing the NFC Digital Key, available on the all-new 2020 #HyundaiSonata. Learn more: https://t.co/PYC5LVyQoE pic.twitter.com/A9NZoMJCmz— Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) April 18, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
- Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Can be Unlocked Using a Smartphone as Key - Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
- New Zealand Star Hayley Jensen Marries Former Teammate Nicola Hancock
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results