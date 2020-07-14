2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched in India at Rs 22.30 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the 2020 Hyundai Tucson SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 22.3 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Essentially, it is the facelift of the third-generation model of the Hyundai Tucson which was first unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Tucson is the company’s flagship offering in India and has been on sale in its third-generation since 2016 in the country. With the recent facelift, the Tucson looks largely similar to its siblings in the foreign market.

On the outside, the car gets a larger cascading grille, new projector LED headlamps, LED DRL, updated LEF tail lamps and an updated front and rear bumper. The car also gets a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels and gets twin chrome exhaust tips at the back. In terms of mechanicals, the car comes with a BS-VI compliant version of the 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 152 PS of power and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also the choice of a BS-VI 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 185 PS of power and comes with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Hyundai Tucson from the back. (Photo: Hyundai)

On the inside, it has an all-black themed cabin and gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the brand’s Blue Link connectivity system, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control for the higher variants. The Tucson gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and Voice Recognition support as well.

2020 Hyundai Tucson interiors. (Photo: Hyundai)

Coming to safety and features, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson comes loaded with six airbags, Traction Control with ESC and VSM, Hill-assist for both ascent and descent, electronic parking brake, driving modes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the new Hyundai Tucson.