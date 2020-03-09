2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Images Revealed Ahead of Launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has unveiled the first images of the new Verna. The new VERNA will offer BS6 Diesel and Petrol engines promising energetic and youthful performance with 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7 Dual Clutch Transmission, 1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6 Manual Transmission & Intelligent Variable Transmission and 1.5L BS6 Diesel with 6 Manual Transmission & 6 Automatic Transmission, offering Superior Power, Performance and Fuel Efficiency.

2020 Hyundai Verna. (Image source: Hyundai)

The new Verna also comes with several First-in-Segment features such as the Digital Cluster, Front Ventilated Seats, Twin Tip Muffler design, Smart Trunk, Emergency Stop Signal, Wireless Charger, ECO coating, Luggage Net & Hooks, Rear USB Charger and Arkamys Premium Sound. On the inside, the new Hyundai Verna is expected to get a new infotainment system featuring the company’s latest Blue Link feature that has already made its way into the Venue and Elantra facelift. It will ship with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Blue Link will come with 33 accessibility functions out of which 10 are India-specific.

The Chinese model gets a wider grille which is different from the one that will come to India. Also new are a pair of larger headlamps. Speaking of which, the new headlight comes with three sections that include projector headlamp, the parking lamp and the turn indicator – with chrome outlines separating them.



