2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched at Rs 9.31 Lakh in India

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the new 2020 Verna facelift in India. Prices for the car start at Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the MT S variant. The top-rung variant with 1.5-litre petrol engine and a manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

A total of 11 variants on offer include four trims and five engine-gearbox combinations. The car also sports plenty of cosmetic changes on the outside as well as inside.

On the outside, the car gets a revised front fascia with a larger grille and new headlamps. The car now sits on a set of newly designed alloy wheels. It also gets new taillights and a freshly designed bumper at the back. On the inside, the dash has been spruced up with faux wood trim on the dashboard, different AC vents and new colour scheme for the upholstery.

Mechanically, the car is available with three BS-VI engines including two petrol and one diesel units. The petrol engines come in the form of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 115hp and 144Nm of torque through either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit from the Venue, developing 120hp and 172Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed DCT solely.

In terms of the diesel powertrain, the car gets a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 115hp and 250Nm of peak twisting force. The unit can be had with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options.

In terms of features, the new Verna comes filled to the brim with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, Arkamys audio system, full-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, hands-free tailgate opening, wireless mobile phone charger and a sunroof. The car gets the company’s Blue Link connectivity system with 45 features, that includes voice commands for in-car functions, remote engine and air-con operation (automatics only). Also new in the system is smartwatch integration.