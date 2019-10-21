2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
The new car takes heavy inspiration from other Hyundai models such as La-Festa, new-gen Sonata, Elantra facelift and Ioniq.
Hyundai Verna Facelift. (Image source: Hyundai)
Hyundai has officially unveiled the 2020 Verna facelift ahead of its official launch in China a few days from today. In India, the company will be launching the car at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo alongside the new-generation Creta SUV.
The flashy design that has been unveiled in China is reported to be toned down for the Indian market. The new car takes heavy inspiration from other Hyundai models such as La-Festa, new-gen Sonata, Elantra facelift and Ioniq.
The Chinese model gets a wider grille that sits between a pair of larger headlamps. Speaking of which, the new headlight comes with three sections that include projector headlamp, the parking lamp and the turn indicator – with chrome outlines separating them.
Hyundai Verna Facelift. (Image source: Hyundai)
On the inside, the new Hyundai Verna is expected to get a new infotainment system featuring the company’s latest Blue Link feature that has already made its way into the Venue and Elantra facelift. It will ship with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Blue Link will come with 33 accessibility functions out of which 10 are India-specific.
In terms of mechanics, the 2020 Verna Facelift will receive new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will replace the current 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel powertrain. The same engine will power the upcoming Creta that will also be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo next year.
