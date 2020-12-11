2020 Isuzu D-Max Scores Five Star in Euro-NCAP Crash Test: Watch Video

In the latest round of crash tests conducted by the European body of the NCAP, the Isuzu D-Max pickup truck has secured a five-star rating. The 2020 version of the Japanese brand’s pickup truck was released in the last months of 2019 and went on sale in international markets earlier this year.

Euro NCAP is one of the stringent safety tests to be conducted. It encompasses a wide variety of tests such as front crash, side profile crash test, adult and child occupancy safety tests, pedestrian and host of other safety feature tests. Due to this elaborate testing mechanism, every car sold in Europe is extremely safe.

The Isuzu D-Max got top scores in each of the four categories: adult occupancy, child occupancy, vulnerable road users and safety assist. The D-Max scored 84 per cent in the adult occupancy, as the full-width, rigid wall test results were good for all critical body parts.

The vehicle managed 37.6 points or 69 per cent in the vulnerable road users segment, as it provided good protection by the bonnet to the head of a passenger. The vehicle’s bumper provided adequate protection to the occupants’ legs and pelvis of the pedestrian.

Finally, in the safety assist segment, the D-Max was awarded 13.4 points or 83 per cent. This segment includes passive and active safety features. Competing in a segment that is not celebrated for passengers’ safety, the D-Max features an Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) that is standard across all its variants, which may not be offered in the Indian version.

The European version of the Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 1.9-litre four-cylinder inter-cooled turbo diesel unit. It produces 148 bhp at 3600rpm and a peak torque of 350 Nm at 1800rpm. The D-max comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox that distributes power to all wheels through a low-range transfer case.

The Euro-NCAP crash test results are very much relevant in India and Indian buyers as the company is planning to ship the pickup truck here labelling it as V-Cross. While the commercial iteration of the Isuzu D-Max went on sale in India earlier this year, its passenger derivative is expected to be launched soon with the suffix V-cross which will be BS-VI emission norm compliant.