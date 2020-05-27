2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 5.94 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has announced the launch of the updated, BS-VI compliant Kawasaki Z650 which has been priced at Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that the new 2020 version of the Z650 sees a price increase of Rs 25,000 as compared to the outgoing model. However, the new Z650 gets some additional features too on top of meeting the new, stricter emission norm, further justifying the price hike.

Powering the new Kawasaki Z650 is a 649cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 67.3 bhp of power and 64 Nm of torque, and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. The power figures are the same as to the one made by the BS-IV model but interestingly, the BS-VI version is also 3 Kg lighter.

There are some changes on the visual front which brings the new Z650 in-line with the latest design language followed by Kawasaki. As part of that, the new Z650 gets an updated LED headlamp and sharper tank shrouds in order to make the motorcycle look sporty. Feature update includes a new instrument console that now supports Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone app.

On the hardware front, the Kawasaki Z650 gets telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking duties are handled by dual 300mm disc brakes at the front and a 220mm disc brake at the rear.

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 is only available in a single colour option called as Metallic Spark Black which is pictured above.

