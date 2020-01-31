2020 KTM Duke and RC Series Launched in India, Prices Increased by Upto Rs 10,496

KTM has released the pricing for the BS-VI compliant lineup for the year 2020 which includes the Duke 125, 200, 250 and the 390. They have also updated the RC series including the RC 125, RC 200 and the RC 390.

All the aforementioned motorcycles come with the new BS-VI compliant engine. As far as styling goes, the most radical change is carried out on the 200 Duke that has stepped out of its existing design to a more aggressive look inspired from its elder siblings, 250 Duke and 390 Duke. The new 2020 200 Duke comes at Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company’s smallest offering in the naked segment – Duke 125 retains its cosmetics while mechanically inducting a tweaked engine that complies with the upcoming norms. The motorcycle will now retail at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) reflecting a hike of Rs 5,541 over the BS-IV offering.

For MY2020, the 125 Duke’s faired sibling, RC 125 gets the same mechanicals, cycle parts and bodywork. However, KTM has induced new colours and body graphics that comes in a combination of black, white and orange. The motorcycle now comes at a premium of Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)after a hike of Rs 6,527 over the BS-IV offering.

MY2020 200 DUKE. (Image source: KTM)

Similarly, the RC 200 too now comes with same cycle parts and body styling with different colour options and body graphics. Both the RC 125 and the RC 200 gets black wheels as well. As against its BS-IV version, the new bike comes with a hike of Rs 6,138 amounting to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MY2020 250 DUKE. (Image source: KTM)

Both the 250 Duke and the 390 Duke now comes with new colours and body graphics as well. Meanwhile, the cycle parts and design styling has been retained from its predecessors. With a hike of Rs 3,328 over its previous version, the BS-VI 250 Duke has priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the 390 Duke can now be bought for Rs 2.48 lakh after a hike of Rs 4,716. Meanwhile, the RC 390 along with new colours and body graphics has been launched at Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

