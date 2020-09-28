2020 KTM RC 125, 200 and 390 Get New Colour Options in India - Silver, Orange and Galvano

KTM India has announced the introduction of new colour options for its RC series of motorcycles in India. The KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200 and the KTM RC 125 will now be available in new colour options, namely Metallic Silver, Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano, respectively. These colour options will be available alongside the already existing colour options which came with the launch of the BS-VI compliant motorcycles earlier in February 2020.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology and form inspired from the MotoGP racer – KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options. These new colours have been carefully selected to complement the existing range.”

All the RC models have an outstanding power to weight ratio in their own class and come with high-end components like the 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine, thick 43mm upside-down forks, lightweight chassis and aerodynamic SuperSport styling.