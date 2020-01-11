2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque to be Launched on January 30 in India

Land Rover is all set to launch the second-generation Evoque on January 20. After unveiling the car last year in India, Land Rover has decided to bring the model to India, a year after it was introduced in the international markets.

In its second-generation, the Evoque comes with a host of changed in terms of styling that takes major cues from its elder sibling Velar. This means that the car gets a new front with new headlight design, updated grille, and a new bumper as well. From the sides, the car pretty much carries the same silhouette that comes with a tapering roofline and steeply rising beltline. However, what’s new is the pop-out door handles. At the back, the car gets a new bumper design and tail-lights as well.

The upcoming car is based on a new platform that has been developed keeping electric powertrains in mind. In India, the car will come with JLR’s Ingenium line of BS-VI compliant engines. The diesel variant on offer would be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 180hp 430Nm of torque. The petrol option, on the other hand, will come with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol motor that that sends 249hp to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of interiors, the car will sport the company’s new layout that comes with a digital instrument cluster and a new dual-touchscreen layout of which one would control the infotainment system and the other would control on car features like climate control and seat adjustments.

Once launched, the car will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.