2020 Mahindra Thar Now Starts at Rs 11.90 Lakh as AX & AX Std Variants Removed from Official Website

Two months after launching the new generation Thar in India, Mahindra & Mahindra has removed the entry-level variants from its official website. At launch, the new Mahindra Thar was offered in four variants – AX Std, AX, AX(O)and LX. The former two models have now been removed by the carmakers from their brand’s site. The base AX Std petrol was priced at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX petrol variant starts at Rs 10.65 lakhs and the AX diesel at Rs 10.85 lakhs. Range of the 2020 Mahindra Thar for the AX(O) petrol variant now starts from Rs 11.90 lakh

One of the most anticipated launches of the year, the 2020 Mahindra Thar based on the Gen3 chassis has already garnered a huge response from the customers.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar comes equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops 150bhp of power with 320Nm, and 130bhp with 320Nm of peak torque respectively. Apart from this, both motors of the new Thar are available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. Speaking about off-road capabilities, the all-new SUV is offered with an on-demand 4WD (four-wheel drive) system with a manual-shift transfer, a standard feature across all variants.

The base variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar – AX Std and AX – come with a fixed soft top, steel wheels, side-facing seats, mechanical lockable differentials and a manual transmission. Higher variants are offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity among other features.

The bookings for the 2020 Mahindra went through the roof shortly after its launch. The carmakers or any representative are yet to give an official statement on the reason behind the removal of the base variants of the Thar. However, the reports indicate that in order to make up for the waiting period of up to 7 months, the brand has put brakes on the booking temporarily. Mahindra delivered 500 units of the SUV between 7th and 8th November and has assured that the brand will alleviate its production capabilities.