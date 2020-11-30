2020 Mahindra Thar Price to be Hiked With Effect from December 1, Buyers Notified

Mahindra & Mahindra’s second-generation Mahindra Thar 2020 received a huge response from Indian customers since its launch in October this year. The newly updated off-roader clocked bumper bookings of over 20,000 units in a short window, which increased its availability window to up to seven months for some of its specific variants.

According to a report by Rushlane, Mahindra is all set to increase the price of its new 2020 Thar version from December 1.

The company has reached out to its customer base including those who have already booked the new off-roader and other potential customers who’ve shown interest in buying one, via pre-recorded phone call message, SMS and even emails. The gist of theses messages stated that the prices of the Thar will be hiked from December 1, 2020.

The company’s notification regarding the Thar price hike said, ‘New Thar Pricing will be Revised with Effective from December 1, 2020 for Fresh Bookings. Price Protection to those booked already will be matched with discounts on ex-showroom and slight variations on RTO Road Tax and Insurance to be bearable by individuals without any deviations. Time available for those who have plans on Booking their New Thar to avail on older Introductory Price is till November 30, 2020. Any Changes on existing Booking will be considered as Fresh Order from the date of Change. New Prices shall be updated shortly! Thank you’.

Mahindra has increased the scope of its notification to existing Thar customers so that they are rest assured about the price hike and it will not affect their bookings. However, the new prices will come into effect for customers who book the Thar from December 1, 2020. Which implies the last day for the older booking price of the Thar is today, Monday, November 2020 and the new prices will be applicable from tomorrow.

Mahindra Thar 2020 was launched in October this year and is available in these variants – AX, AX (O) and LX. The price of the base petrol version starts at 9.80 lakh, while the diesel base model goes up to Rs 10.85 lakh. It’s top variant goes up to petrol trim costs Rs 13.75 lakh, whereas, the diesel version costs Rs 13.75 lakh.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar received a four-star rating by the Global NCAP crash test results released recently making it the safest off roader in India.