2020 Mahindra Thar SUV Receives 6,500 Bookings in December, Wait Time of 10 Months

The recently launched second generation Mahindra Thar has been making strong waves in the Indian market for being the quintessential SUV. The 2020 Mahindra Thar has emerged as a good performing product and has been receiving tremendous response from buyers for its alluring overall attributes. In fact, it exceeded the manufacturer’s expectations as the vehicle is facing a lengthy ready interval.

Since its launch, Mahindra has managed to continue its dominant run which has resulted in high waiting period issues. The off-roader has managed to draw 6500 bookings in December and has now hit 10 months of waiting period.

Over 50% of the bookings have been made for the automatic gearbox of the LX variant. The life-style variant of the off-road SUV has been garnering increasing consumer demand after Mahindra discontinued the entry-level AX variant. The AX variant was discontinued for its side-facing seats to accommodate 6 people. The Mahindra Thar is offered in both diesel and petrol variants. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol generates 152bhp and 300Nm and the 2.2-litre diesel produces 132bhp and 300Nm.

Within a month of its launch in October, the Mahindra Thar breached the 20,000-units bookings milestone which pushed the automaker to up production by 50 percent. In a virtual press conference, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director of Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M said the overwhelming demand is much higher than they expected.

Jejurikar mentioned that the six-speed torque convertor automatic option is driving more than half of the sales. The demand, however, is challenging some supply chain constraints attributed to the availability of raw materials, primarily semiconductors. The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 11.90 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra had announced last month that it had managed to sell 2,569 units of new Thar. Such was the demand that the automaker stopped the bookings for the AX Std and AX variants till May 2021.